Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 17.55M -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see aTyr Pharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 101,448,835.16% -81.3% -52% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 191,384,950.93% -107.5% -71.5%

Volatility and Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a beta of 2.3 and its 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 72.4%. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.