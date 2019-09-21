Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|162.64
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-12.43
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us aTyr Pharma Inc. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-671.1%
Risk & Volatility
A 2.3 beta indicates that aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.85%
|-18.6%
|-39.45%
|-60.23%
|-84.18%
|-69.62%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
