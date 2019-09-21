Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.