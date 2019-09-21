Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|162.64
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Risk & Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc. has a 2.3 beta, while its volatility is 130.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.83 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
