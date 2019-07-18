Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.46 N/A -18.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.52 beta means aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 152.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.21 beta which makes it 121.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 57.5%. About 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.