Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 128.71 N/A -13.68 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.45 N/A -5.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 average price target and a 167.72% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 75.3% respectively. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics plc has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.