Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|112.61
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 165.49% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
