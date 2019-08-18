Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 112.61 N/A -13.68 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

4 and 4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. Its rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus price target and a 165.49% potential upside.

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.