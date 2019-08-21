Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 127.47 N/A -13.68 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 41.5%. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 47.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.