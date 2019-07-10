Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.52. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $12.25, while its potential upside is 357.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.9% are Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.