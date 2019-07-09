Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 20.9% respectively. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -4.62% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 178.24% stronger performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.