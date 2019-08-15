Contrasting of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.06 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.3 beta. From a competition point of view, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a 1.43 beta which is 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Aduro BioTech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Aduro BioTech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aduro BioTech Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 442.64%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

Aduro BioTech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.