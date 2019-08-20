Contrasting of AT&T Inc. (T) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Both AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) and CenturyLink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) are Telecom Services – Domestic companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T Inc. 32 1.40 N/A 2.27 14.97 CenturyLink Inc. 12 0.54 N/A -7.48 0.00

Demonstrates AT&T Inc. and CenturyLink Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AT&T Inc. and CenturyLink Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.6% CenturyLink Inc. 0.00% -40.5% -11.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.59 shows that AT&T Inc. is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CenturyLink Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

AT&T Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CenturyLink Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AT&T Inc. and CenturyLink Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CenturyLink Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

AT&T Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 2.36%. Meanwhile, CenturyLink Inc.’s average price target is $12, while its potential upside is 5.45%. Based on the results given earlier, CenturyLink Inc. is looking more favorable than AT&T Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of AT&T Inc. shares and 77% of CenturyLink Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.07% of AT&T Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of CenturyLink Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AT&T Inc. 2.44% 1.85% 10.59% 15.93% 6.41% 19.31% CenturyLink Inc. 5.41% 3.33% 6.43% -19.29% -35.14% -20.2%

For the past year AT&T Inc. has 19.31% stronger performance while CenturyLink Inc. has -20.2% weaker performance.

Summary

AT&T Inc. beats CenturyLink Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25.3 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 12.9 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access services; and voice services over IP-based technology, and technical support and other customer service functions and equipment. The Consumer Mobility segment offers wireless services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers, such as long-distance and roaming services. This segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital-quality video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment also provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services to approximately 12.0 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; multi-protocol label switching, a data networking technology to support real-time voice and video; and private line services for the transmission of data between sites. It also provides Ethernet services, including point-to-point and multi-point equipment configurations that facilitate data transmissions across metropolitan areas and wide area networks (WAN); colocation services that enable its customers to install their own information technology (IT) equipment; and managed hosting services comprising cloud and traditional computing, application management, back-up, storage, and other services. In addition, the company offers video entertainment services and satellite digital television; Voice over Internet Protocol, a real-time, two-way voice communication service; and managed services that consist of network, hosting, cloud, and IT services. Further, it provides local calling, long-distance voice, integrated services digital network, WAN, and switched access services; and data integration, which includes the sale of telecommunications equipment and providing network management, installation, and maintenance of data equipment, and the building of proprietary fiber-optic broadband networks. Additionally, the company leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 5.9 million broadband subscribers and 325 thousand television subscribers; and operated 58 data centers in North America, Europe, and Asia. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.