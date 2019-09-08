Contrasting of Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Both Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 832 9.22 N/A 18.93 40.64 Sensus Healthcare Inc. 6 3.85 N/A -0.20 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Sensus Healthcare Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -10.1%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation are 11.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Atrion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sensus Healthcare Inc.

The shares of both Atrion Corporation and Sensus Healthcare Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 11.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 18.1% are Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% Sensus Healthcare Inc. -2.35% -11.68% -19.77% -32.84% -26.83% -32.66%

For the past year Atrion Corporation had bullish trend while Sensus Healthcare Inc. had bearish trend.

Atrion Corporation beats Sensus Healthcare Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameter. The company also provides Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their SRT-100 and SRT-100 Vision systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.