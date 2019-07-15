Contrasting of Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Both Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 833 9.55 N/A 18.44 48.34 Insulet Corporation 96 12.01 N/A 0.22 481.90

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atrion Corporation and Insulet Corporation. Insulet Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Atrion Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Atrion Corporation is currently more affordable than Insulet Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atrion Corporation and Insulet Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Insulet Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Atrion Corporation has a 0.41 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Insulet Corporation has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 11.3. Meanwhile, Insulet Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Atrion Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insulet Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atrion Corporation and Insulet Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Insulet Corporation 0 2 4 2.67

Insulet Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $111.33 average target price and a -7.76% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atrion Corporation and Insulet Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 62% and 98.5% respectively. 0.9% are Atrion Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Insulet Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 3.29% -0.87% 13.24% 24.99% 52.27% 20.25% Insulet Corporation 1.25% 13.85% 22.52% 18.82% 19.34% 31.23%

For the past year Atrion Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Insulet Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Atrion Corporation beats Insulet Corporation.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Insulet Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of the OmniPod, an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device. It also customizes the Omnipod System technology platform for the delivery of subcutaneous drugs across various therapeutic areas. The company sells and markets its Omnipod System through a combination of direct sales representatives and independent distributors. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.