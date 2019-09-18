Contrasting of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

This is a contrast between AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and TransEnterix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 29 4.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 TransEnterix Inc. 2 8.82 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% TransEnterix Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -36%

Risk & Volatility

AtriCure Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.25. Competitively, TransEnterix Inc. is 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.31 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AtriCure Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, TransEnterix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. AtriCure Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TransEnterix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 TransEnterix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AtriCure Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.32% and an $36 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AtriCure Inc. and TransEnterix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.4% and 36.3%. AtriCure Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of TransEnterix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% TransEnterix Inc. 0.74% -1.44% -29.74% -50.54% -73.35% -39.38%

For the past year AtriCure Inc. has 4.84% stronger performance while TransEnterix Inc. has -39.38% weaker performance.

Summary

AtriCure Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TransEnterix Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical robotic systems. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. In addition, the company develops and manufactures flexible and rigid laparoscopic surgical instruments that are used in abdominal surgery, such as scissors, graspers, clip appliers, and suction and irrigation instruments. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.