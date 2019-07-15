Contrasting of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 30 5.84 N/A -0.50 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 292 6.33 N/A 7.22 40.30

In table 1 we can see AtriCure Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AtriCure Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.29 beta means AtriCure Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AtriCure Inc. are 4.4 and 3.7. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc. has 1.3 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AtriCure Inc. and The Cooper Companies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The consensus target price of AtriCure Inc. is $37, with potential upside of 17.35%. Meanwhile, The Cooper Companies Inc.’s consensus target price is $320.67, while its potential downside is -3.40%. The results provided earlier shows that AtriCure Inc. appears more favorable than The Cooper Companies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.6% of AtriCure Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.7% of AtriCure Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.01% 7.22% -11.79% -10.23% 25.47% -3.89% The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25%

For the past year AtriCure Inc. has -3.89% weaker performance while The Cooper Companies Inc. has 14.25% stronger performance.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats AtriCure Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.