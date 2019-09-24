Contrasting of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

This is a contrast between AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure Inc. 29 4.56 N/A -0.50 0.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 5 1.46 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of AtriCure Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AtriCure Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0.00% -10% -3.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AtriCure Inc. are 4.4 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. AtriCure Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

AtriCure Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 InfuSystem Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of AtriCure Inc. is $36, with potential upside of 44.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. shares and 54.8% of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. shares. About 4% of AtriCure Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are InfuSystem Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84% InfuSystem Holdings Inc. -1.34% -3.48% 2.78% 17.46% 40.96% 29.07%

For the past year AtriCure Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AtriCure Inc. beats InfuSystem Holdings Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, hospital outpatient, and chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings comprising home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.