Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Since Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.34 N/A -0.42 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atreca Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 88.7% respectively. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Atreca Inc.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.