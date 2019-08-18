Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 5.68 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Atreca Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 260.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 96.2% respectively. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.