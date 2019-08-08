Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.61 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atreca Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Atreca Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -12.82% and its average price target is $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.