Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 108.63 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22 respectively. Its competitor MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and its Quick Ratio is 18. Atreca Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Atreca Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MyoKardia Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $90 average price target and a 76.99% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Atreca Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 82.09%. About 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.