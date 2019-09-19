Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Atreca Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Atreca Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 160.87% for Atreca Inc. with consensus price target of $30.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Atreca Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.