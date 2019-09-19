Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Atreca Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 160.87% for Atreca Inc. with consensus price target of $30.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Atreca Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.