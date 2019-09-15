Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.49 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Atreca Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.8. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 125.39% and an $30 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 23.4%. Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.4%. Comparatively, 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has stronger performance than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.