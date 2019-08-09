Contrasting of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 7.91 N/A -1.23 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. are 22 and 22. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aduro BioTech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 407.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67% of Atreca Inc. shares and 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has stronger performance than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.