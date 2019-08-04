Contrasting of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

We are contrasting Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) and eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera Incorporated 4 264.07 N/A -1.01 0.00 eMagin Corporation 1 0.83 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atomera Incorporated and eMagin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atomera Incorporated and eMagin Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera Incorporated 0.00% -100% -91.3% eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atomera Incorporated are 17.3 and 17.3 respectively. Its competitor eMagin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Atomera Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than eMagin Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atomera Incorporated and eMagin Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.8% and 40.7% respectively. 7.1% are Atomera Incorporated’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atomera Incorporated 10.6% 21.27% 116.02% 49.06% 0.55% 92.68% eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04%

For the past year Atomera Incorporated has 92.68% stronger performance while eMagin Corporation has -59.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Atomera Incorporated beats on 4 of the 7 factors eMagin Corporation.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.