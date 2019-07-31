Contrasting of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) and Its Peers

We are comparing Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlassian Corporation Plc has 85.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.32% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Atlassian Corporation Plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -54.40% -16.10% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Atlassian Corporation Plc and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc N/A 117 0.00 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Atlassian Corporation Plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.77 2.46 2.63

With consensus price target of $123, Atlassian Corporation Plc has a potential downside of -10.22%. As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 59.81%. Given Atlassian Corporation Plc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlassian Corporation Plc is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlassian Corporation Plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 7.6% 10.16% 19.79% 72.03% 101.79% 41.69% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Atlassian Corporation Plc has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s peers Current Ratio is 2.11 and has 2.09 Quick Ratio. Atlassian Corporation Plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Atlassian Corporation Plc’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Atlassian Corporation Plc has a beta of 1.64 and its 64.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s rivals’ beta is 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc does not pay a dividend.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.