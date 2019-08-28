Contrasting of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (AFH) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Both Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 165 2.56 N/A 4.95 36.60

Table 1 highlights Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

Competitively the consensus target price of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. is $175.5, which is potential -5.87% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.52%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49%

For the past year Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. has -94.81% weaker performance while RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has 35.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.