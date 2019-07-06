Contrasting of Atlantica Yield plc (AY) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 20 2.17 N/A 0.42 50.77 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 92 2.86 N/A 4.61 20.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atlantica Yield plc and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atlantica Yield plc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Atlantica Yield plc is currently more expensive than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Atlantica Yield plc and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 0% 0% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantica Yield plc has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 0.19 beta and it is 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Atlantica Yield plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pinnacle West Capital Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Atlantica Yield plc and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a consensus target price of $97.8, with potential upside of 2.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantica Yield plc and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.6% and 87.7% respectively. Insiders held 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 4% 4.46% 19.51% 1.06% 5.03% 7.5% Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 3.27% -0.66% 6.35% 7.6% 21.91% 11.73%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc has weaker performance than Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Pinnacle West Capital Corporation beats Atlantica Yield plc.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,236 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.