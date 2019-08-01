Contrasting of Atlantica Yield plc (AY) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Both Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.19 N/A 0.42 50.77 Evergy Inc. 58 3.02 N/A 2.31 25.24

Demonstrates Atlantica Yield plc and Evergy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Evergy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Atlantica Yield plc’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Evergy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Table 2 provides Atlantica Yield plc and Evergy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 0% 0% Evergy Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 2.2%

Atlantica Yield plc is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. Evergy Inc.’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.27 beta.

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atlantica Yield plc. Its rival Evergy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.4 respectively. Atlantica Yield plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Evergy Inc.

Atlantica Yield plc and Evergy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.6% and 86.2%. Insiders owned roughly 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Evergy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 4% 4.46% 19.51% 1.06% 5.03% 7.5% Evergy Inc. 1.93% 0.73% -0.41% -0.24% 7.42% 2.54%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc was more bullish than Evergy Inc.

On 7 of the 10 factors Evergy Inc. beats Atlantica Yield plc.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Evergy, Inc. supplies electricity in Kansas and Missouri. The company owns, operates, and maintains approximately 51,000 miles of distribution lines and 13,000 megawatts of generation. It serves approximately 1.6 million customers, including 1,000,000 customers in Kansas and 600,000 customers in Missouri under the Westar and KCP&L brand names. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.