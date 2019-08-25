Contrasting of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.12 N/A 2.32 16.39 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 34 3.64 N/A 3.17 11.50

Table 1 demonstrates Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is presently more expensive than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.42 beta means Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s volatility is 42.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.25 average price target and a 13.74% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.1% and 70.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. 2.22% 3.67% 5.26% 10.42% -6.61% 16.27%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D. C. markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. This segments loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, leases, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. also provides trust services. As of January 19, 2017, it operated 44 community offices and 6 financial centers. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.