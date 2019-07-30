Contrasting of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

This is a contrast between Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and The Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 18 4.97 N/A 1.14 15.30 The Bancorp Inc. 9 1.96 N/A 1.60 6.08

Demonstrates Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and The Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and The Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 18.9% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, The Bancorp Inc. is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and The Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.4% of The Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. -0.46% -3.28% -7.3% 11.1% -13.17% 6.35% The Bancorp Inc. -3.57% 14.24% 12.78% -7.7% -11.32% 21.98%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Bancorp Inc.