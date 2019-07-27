Contrasting of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has 89.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.84% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. N/A 18 15.30 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 28.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. -0.46% -3.28% -7.3% 11.1% -13.17% 6.35% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.92 shows that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s rivals beat Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.