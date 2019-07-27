Contrasting of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has 89.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.84% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|27.92%
|9.34%
|1.03%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|N/A
|18
|15.30
|Industry Average
|97.42M
|348.97M
|14.06
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.56
|2.67
As a group, Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies have a potential upside of 28.29%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.
|-0.46%
|-3.28%
|-7.3%
|11.1%
|-13.17%
|6.35%
|Industry Average
|3.17%
|3.50%
|4.58%
|7.70%
|9.00%
|13.74%
For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 0.92 shows that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s rivals beat Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.
