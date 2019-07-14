Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|22.19
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|32.61
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides ATIF Holdings Limited and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders Competitively, owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|3.93%
|-0.2%
|1.66%
|-1.22%
|-14.83%
|23.61%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 23.61% stronger performance.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.
