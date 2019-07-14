Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 22.19 N/A 0.04 109.49 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 32.61 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides ATIF Holdings Limited and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders Competitively, owned 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 3.93% -0.2% 1.66% -1.22% -14.83% 23.61%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. has 23.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats ATIF Holdings Limited.