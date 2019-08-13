Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 28.76 N/A 0.04 84.36 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Puyi Inc. has 91.18% stronger performance.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.