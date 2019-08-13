Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|28.76
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see ATIF Holdings Limited and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Puyi Inc. has 91.18% stronger performance.
Summary
ATIF Holdings Limited beats on 3 of the 5 factors Puyi Inc.
