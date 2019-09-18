Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|3
|26.79
|N/A
|0.04
|84.36
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|21.96
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|5.45%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-33.54%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats ATIF Holdings Limited.
