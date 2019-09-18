Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 26.79 N/A 0.04 84.36 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 21.96 N/A 0.75 19.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF Holdings Limited. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. ATIF Holdings Limited’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has 11.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats ATIF Holdings Limited.