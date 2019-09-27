Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

As Asset Management companies, ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 3 0.00 6.25M 0.04 84.36 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ATIF Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ATIF Holdings Limited. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. ATIF Holdings Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 204,897,878.90% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has 19.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats ATIF Holdings Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.