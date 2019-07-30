Contrasting of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Both ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 23.88 N/A 0.04 109.49 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ATIF Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.46% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ATIF Holdings Limited beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.