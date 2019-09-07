Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.50 N/A 0.39 31.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.24. In other hand, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athersys Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $8.33, with potential upside of 503.62%. Competitively the consensus price target of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 32.65% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 0%. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.