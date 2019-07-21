Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 8.62 N/A -0.18 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -239.2% -120.8%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys Inc.’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Athersys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Athersys Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 392.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 16% respectively. Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.11% -5.54% 59.51% -7.95% -70.02% 40.9%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.