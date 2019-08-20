Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.85 N/A -0.19 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athersys Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Athersys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and has 18.6 Quick Ratio. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 420.45% and an $7 average target price. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $27.25, while its potential upside is 47.30%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Athersys Inc. seems more appealing than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 59.9% respectively. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.