Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Both Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 8.80 N/A -0.18 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Athersys Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Risk and Volatility

Athersys Inc. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation has a 3.7 beta and it is 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athersys Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Athersys Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 382.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. 2% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 6% are Histogenics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.