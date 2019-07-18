Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Since Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.05 N/A -0.18 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 139.33 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.4 beta means Athersys Inc.’s volatility is 60.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 369.80% and an $7 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 49.56%. The information presented earlier suggests that Athersys Inc. looks more robust than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 92.2%. About 2% of Athersys Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.