Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Both Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Athersys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8.33 is Athersys Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 503.62%. Competitively AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 600.00%. The results provided earlier shows that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. appears more favorable than Athersys Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 10.9%. Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has stronger performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.