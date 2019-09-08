Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.44 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.24 shows that Athersys Inc. is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 503.62% and an $8.33 average target price. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 99.47% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.9% and 55.1% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.