Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 22.24 N/A -0.19 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Athersys Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Athersys Inc. has a 400.00% upside potential and an average target price of $7. Competitively the consensus target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, which is potential 476.13% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd appears more favorable than Athersys Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 0.75%. Insiders held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.