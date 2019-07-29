Contrasting of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.11 N/A -0.18 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.09 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates Athersys Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Athersys Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys Inc. has a 0.4 beta, while its volatility is 60.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Athersys Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 366.67% at a $7 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athersys Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.4% and 97% respectively. 2% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.