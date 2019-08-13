Contrasting of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 12.50 N/A -2.21 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Athenex Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 41.84%. On the other hand, Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 666.13% and its average price target is $19. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.