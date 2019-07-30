Contrasting of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 18.32 N/A -1.80 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 18.89 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 9.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 5.7% respectively. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Athenex Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.