Contrasting of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.98 N/A -2.21 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Athenex Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 36.61%. Competitively Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $1.5, with potential upside of 406.24%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 25.1%. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.