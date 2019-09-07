Contrasting of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.48 N/A -2.21 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 6 467.04 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Athenex Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, CEL-SCI Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Athenex Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 42.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation has 4.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.