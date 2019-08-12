Contrasting of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We are contrasting Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 12.51 N/A -2.21 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 51.16 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. Its rival Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 41.74%. Competitively Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24.17, with potential upside of 960.09%. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Athenex Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.